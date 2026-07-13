Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price Down 6.2% - What's Next?

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $131.35 and last traded at $131.86. Approximately 55,997,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 28,429,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.64.

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Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Arete Research set a $255.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.27.

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Oracle Trading Down 6.2%

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $183.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $4,336,031,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Oracle by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,874,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841,584 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its position in Oracle by 882.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 4,991,010 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $972,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1,605.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,976,441 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $775,048,000 after buying an additional 3,743,314 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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