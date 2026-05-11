Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Down 1.1% - What's Next?

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $190.60 and last traded at $193.8620. 16,553,949 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 28,110,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.95.

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Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Stock Down 1.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $557.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.74 and a 200 day moving average of $185.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 8.8% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,736 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $997,000. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Oracle by 85.3% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 224,586 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $33,039,000 after acquiring an additional 103,374 shares during the period. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 293,371 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $43,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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