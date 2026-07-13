Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.440-0.440 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Orchid Island Capital Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:ORC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.72. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,559,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,186,328. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20. Orchid Island Capital has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 509.34 and a quick ratio of 509.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of ($12.56) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.03 million.

Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.9%. Orchid Island Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

Orchid Island Capital announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ORC. Weiss Ratings lowered Orchid Island Capital from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $7.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Orchid Island Capital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORC. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.74% of the company's stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital is a real estate investment trust that specializes in investing in residential mortgage‐backed securities (RMBS), with a primary focus on mortgage pass‐through securities guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). Structured to elect and maintain status as a REIT under the U.S. Internal Revenue Code, the company's principal business strategy involves acquiring pools of U.S. residential mortgages in the secondary market and holding them to generate interest income.

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