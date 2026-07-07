O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

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O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY traded up $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,547,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,521,521. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $90.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.36. The company has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. O'Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $82.71 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.35 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at O'Reilly Automotive

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,295,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,750. This represents a 52.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $105,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,737,696. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O'Reilly Automotive

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,473.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,482 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 65,067 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 383.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 560,353 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $50,502,000 after buying an additional 444,371 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas raised its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,357.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 498,745 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $44,950,000 after acquiring an additional 464,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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