O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given New $110.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the specialty retailer's stock. TD Cowen's price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.52% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of O'Reilly Automotive from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $106.00 price objective on O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $108.44.

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O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.05. 2,363,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,792,942. The firm's 50-day moving average is $88.22 and its 200-day moving average is $91.69. The stock has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. O'Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 291.77% and a net margin of 14.27%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $105,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,696. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares in the company, valued at $462,404.80. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O'Reilly Automotive

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,473.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,482 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 65,067 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 383.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 560,353 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $50,502,000 after buying an additional 444,371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas grew its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,357.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 498,745 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $44,950,000 after acquiring an additional 464,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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