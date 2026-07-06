O'Reilly Automotive Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 10,838 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 467% compared to the typical volume of 1,912 call options.

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O'Reilly Automotive Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock traded down $6.43 on Monday, hitting $83.82. 6,453,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,494,502. O'Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $82.71 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The company has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $90.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.36.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.35 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $108.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.25.

Read Our Latest Report on ORLY

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $7,833,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at $165,013.20. This represents a 97.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,888 shares in the company, valued at $462,404.80. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O'Reilly Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,190.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,473.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,482 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 65,067 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 383.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 560,353 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $50,502,000 after purchasing an additional 444,371 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas boosted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,357.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 498,745 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $44,950,000 after purchasing an additional 464,536 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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