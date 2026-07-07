O'Reilly Automotive's (ORLY) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $114.00 price objective on the specialty retailer's stock. DA Davidson's price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.78% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ORLY. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price target on O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.25.

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O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $85.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,521,521. O'Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $82.71 and a one year high of $108.71. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $90.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.36. The stock has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.35 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $105,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,696. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $7,833,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,013.20. The trade was a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O'Reilly Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,730,143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,272,186,000 after acquiring an additional 458,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,206,098 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $3,393,568,000 after purchasing an additional 140,387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,140,497 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,201,555,000 after purchasing an additional 372,896 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,755,276 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,345,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,134,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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