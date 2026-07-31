Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 99.95%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion.

Get Organon & Co. alerts: Sign Up

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:OGN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. 2,689,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,106,729. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.54. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGN has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Organon & Co. from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $11.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Organon & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Lynette Holzbaur acquired 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.35 per share, for a total transaction of $353,080.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 52,851 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $705,560.85. This represents a 100.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organon & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company's stock.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co is a global healthcare company that was established as an independent, publicly traded entity following its spin-off from Merck & Co in June 2021. Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon focuses on delivering therapeutic solutions across women’s health, biosimilars, and established brands. The company’s creation reflected a strategic effort to concentrate on specialty pharmaceuticals and legacy products with proven patient impact.

In women’s health, Organon provides a broad portfolio of products addressing reproductive and gynecological conditions, including fertility treatments, contraception, and hormone replacement therapies.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Organon & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Organon & Co. wasn't on the list.

While Organon & Co. currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here