Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Receives Average Rating of "Reduce" from Analysts

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

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A number of research firms have weighed in on OGN. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organon & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGN. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,570,958 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,928,403 shares of the company's stock valued at $383,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650,860 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,295,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,492 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,347,073 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,979 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,240,149 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company's stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:OGN opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.47. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The firm's 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 122.01% and a net margin of 3.01%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. Organon & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.27%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co is a global healthcare company that was established as an independent, publicly traded entity following its spin-off from Merck & Co in June 2021. Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon focuses on delivering therapeutic solutions across women’s health, biosimilars, and established brands. The company’s creation reflected a strategic effort to concentrate on specialty pharmaceuticals and legacy products with proven patient impact.

In women’s health, Organon provides a broad portfolio of products addressing reproductive and gynecological conditions, including fertility treatments, contraception, and hormone replacement therapies.

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