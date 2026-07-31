Go Pro
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Organon & Co. logo with Healthcare background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Organon announced a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share, payable September 10 to shareholders of record on August 14. The dividend equates to $0.08 annually and a yield of approximately 0.6%.
  • The dividend appears well covered, with a current payout ratio of 2.0%; analysts expect a future payout ratio of about 2.3% based on projected earnings.
  • Organon’s latest quarterly results slightly missed expectations, reporting $0.85 in earnings per share versus the $0.87 consensus and revenue of $1.56 billion versus $1.57 billion expected.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

Organon & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 2.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Organon & Co. to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.3%.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 0.0%

OGN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,689,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,106,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 99.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Organon & Co is a global healthcare company that was established as an independent, publicly traded entity following its spin-off from Merck & Co in June 2021. Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon focuses on delivering therapeutic solutions across women’s health, biosimilars, and established brands. The company’s creation reflected a strategic effort to concentrate on specialty pharmaceuticals and legacy products with proven patient impact.

In women’s health, Organon provides a broad portfolio of products addressing reproductive and gynecological conditions, including fertility treatments, contraception, and hormone replacement therapies.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Organon & Co. Right Now?

Before you consider Organon & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Organon & Co. wasn't on the list.

While Organon & Co. currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent?
CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent?
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Washington just wired $3 billion to a gold mine
Washington just wired $3 billion to a gold mine
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines