Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

Organon & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 2.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Organon & Co. to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.3%.

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Organon & Co. Trading Up 0.0%

OGN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,689,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,106,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 99.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co is a global healthcare company that was established as an independent, publicly traded entity following its spin-off from Merck & Co in June 2021. Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon focuses on delivering therapeutic solutions across women’s health, biosimilars, and established brands. The company’s creation reflected a strategic effort to concentrate on specialty pharmaceuticals and legacy products with proven patient impact.

In women’s health, Organon provides a broad portfolio of products addressing reproductive and gynecological conditions, including fertility treatments, contraception, and hormone replacement therapies.

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