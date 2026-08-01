Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Lowered to "Hold" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday.

ORN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital set a $15.00 price objective on Orion Group in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research lowered Orion Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Orion Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Orion Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.20.

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Orion Group Price Performance

NYSE ORN opened at $9.78 on Friday. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.84 million, a PE ratio of 108.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $221.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.72 million. Orion Group had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 0.40%.Orion Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orion Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orion Group

In other news, Director Margaret M. Foran sold 10,695 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $167,911.50. Following the sale, the director owned 116,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,482.20. The trade was a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Orion Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 64.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 480,451 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 187,819 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Orion Group by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the construction company's stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Orion Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 119,720 shares of the construction company's stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Orion Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Orion Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Group

Orion Group NYSE: ORN is a global provider of specialized staffing and workforce solutions, serving clients across the energy, industrial, and technical sectors. The company offers a range of services including engineering and technical recruitment, information technology staffing, and comprehensive workforce management. Orion Group focuses on delivering qualified talent for complex projects, from exploration and production in the oil and gas industry to large-scale infrastructure and manufacturing initiatives.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Orion Group has grown its operations to support projects in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia–Pacific region.

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