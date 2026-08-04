Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.39.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLA. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded Orla Mining from an "outperformer" rating to a "tender" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Orla Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TD Securities raised Orla Mining from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$28.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Get Orla Mining alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLA

Insider Transactions at Orla Mining

In related news, insider Ling Stephen sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.38, for a total value of C$38,583.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$33,282.70. This represents a 53.69% decrease in their position. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Orla Mining Price Performance

Shares of OLA opened at C$12.54 on Tuesday. Orla Mining has a one year low of C$11.81 and a one year high of C$29.99. The company has a market cap of C$4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.39.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 19.45%.The firm had revenue of C$526.75 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Orla Mining will post 0.3352878 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orla Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Orla Mining's payout ratio is 2.08%.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Orla Mining, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Orla Mining wasn't on the list.

While Orla Mining currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here