Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Hits New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.00 and last traded at $98.99, with a volume of 2596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.13.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORKA shares. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Guggenheim set a $200.00 target price on Oruka Therapeutics and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Oruka Therapeutics from $78.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oruka Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.73 and a beta of -0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.87.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Oruka Therapeutics news, Director Carl Dambkowski sold 105,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $6,191,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 73,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,348,624.71. The trade was a 58.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Arjun Agarwal sold 10,290 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $607,830.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at $969,102.42. This trade represents a 38.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,406 shares of company stock worth $12,019,683. Insiders own 23.49% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oruka Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,313,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 15.1% during the first quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 760,424 shares of the company's stock worth $37,299,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,772 shares of the company's stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Remedium Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Remedium Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,565,661 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,796,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company's stock.

About Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide‐based therapies for oncology. The company's proprietary stapled peptide platform is designed to selectively disrupt intracellular protein–protein interactions that drive tumor growth and immune evasion. By combining the specificity of biologics with the cell‐permeability of small molecules, Oruka aims to target cancer pathways that have been historically considered “undruggable.”

The company's lead candidate, ONCT-01, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors, assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy.

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