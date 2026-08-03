Oruka Therapeutics (ORKA) Projected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.5125) per share for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Oruka Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Oruka Therapeutics Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ORKA opened at $92.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.20 and a beta of -0.35. Oruka Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $99.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORKA. Leerink Partners set a $120.00 price objective on Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oruka Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Wedbush set a $165.00 price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 27th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ORKA

Insider Transactions at Oruka Therapeutics

In other Oruka Therapeutics news, CEO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 1,729 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $120,494.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 925,580 shares in the company, valued at $64,503,670.20. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Arjun Agarwal sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $846,215.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,854.56. This trade represents a 39.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 188,406 shares of company stock valued at $12,019,683 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.49% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oruka Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 48,686 shares of the company's stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide‐based therapies for oncology. The company's proprietary stapled peptide platform is designed to selectively disrupt intracellular protein–protein interactions that drive tumor growth and immune evasion. By combining the specificity of biologics with the cell‐permeability of small molecules, Oruka aims to target cancer pathways that have been historically considered “undruggable.”

The company's lead candidate, ONCT-01, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors, assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy.

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