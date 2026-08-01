OS Therapies (NYSEAMERICAN:OSTX) Shares Down 2.6% - Here's What Happened

OS Therapies Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:OSTX - Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.52. 333,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 625,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. D. Boral Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of OS Therapies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Capital started coverage on OS Therapies in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded OS Therapies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on OS Therapies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OS Therapies

OS Therapies Trading Down 2.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $69.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -0.83. The stock's 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56.

OS Therapies (NYSEAMERICAN:OSTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that OS Therapies Incorporated will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OS Therapies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OS Therapies by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,038 shares of the company's stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 58,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OS Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of OS Therapies by 252.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,801 shares of the company's stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 54,269 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in OS Therapies during the third quarter worth $169,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in OS Therapies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter.

OS Therapies Company Profile

OS Therapies Incorporated, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for osteosarcoma and other solid tumors in the United States. Its pipeline includes OST-HER2, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for osteosarcoma patients; and OST-tunable drug conjugate (OST-tADC), an antibody-drug conjugate technology, with a plug-and-play platform that features tunable pH sensitive silicone linkers. OS Therapies Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

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