Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Upgraded to "Buy" at Wall Street Zen

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OSK. Truist Financial raised their price target on Oshkosh from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $138.00 price objective on Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Oshkosh from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $171.33.

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Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK stock opened at $142.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm's 50 day moving average is $140.88 and its 200 day moving average is $148.10. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $116.77 and a 12 month high of $180.49.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.24. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. Oshkosh's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $67,599.30. Following the sale, the director owned 39,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,100.24. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.8% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the company's stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 838 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 18,595 shares of the company's stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company's stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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