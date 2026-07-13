OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $294.00.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded OSI Systems from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $345.00 to $279.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other OSI Systems news, Director Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total value of $5,636,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 253,044 shares in the company, valued at $71,317,920.96. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OSI Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,560 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $20,274,000 after acquiring an additional 24,243 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,489,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 259,451 shares of the technology company's stock worth $64,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $3,444,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Price Performance

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $216.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm's 50-day moving average is $220.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.96. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $197.27 and a 12 month high of $311.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $453.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $449.23 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 8.42%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.300-10.550 EPS. Analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc NASDAQ: OSIS is a publicly traded technology company founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The company designs, develops and manufactures advanced security and inspection systems, optoelectronic devices and medical imaging equipment. Over its history, OSI Systems has grown its product offerings through internal research and development as well as strategic acquisitions, expanding its capabilities in mission-critical sensing and inspection technologies.

OSI Systems operates three primary business segments.

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