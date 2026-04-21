OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Reaches New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $311.72 and last traded at $307.5880, with a volume of 29704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $309.19.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $292.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered OSI Systems from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $301.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OSI Systems

OSI Systems Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.06. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.06. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 8.52%.The company had revenue of $464.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OSI Systems news, Director Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.91, for a total value of $5,018,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 273,044 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $68,509,470.04. The trade was a 6.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OSI Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 123 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 144 shares of the technology company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company's stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc NASDAQ: OSIS is a publicly traded technology company founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The company designs, develops and manufactures advanced security and inspection systems, optoelectronic devices and medical imaging equipment. Over its history, OSI Systems has grown its product offerings through internal research and development as well as strategic acquisitions, expanding its capabilities in mission-critical sensing and inspection technologies.

OSI Systems operates three primary business segments.

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