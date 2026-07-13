Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$57.75.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.99, for a total transaction of C$254,950.00. Also, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.85, for a total transaction of C$807,750.00. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of OR stock opened at C$41.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.95. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$36.91 and a 12-month high of C$65.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.85.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$142.97 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 82.42%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

OR Royalties is a precious metals royalty and streaming company focused on Tier-1 mining jurisdictions defined as Canada, the United States, and Australia. OR Royalties commenced activities in June 2014 with a single producing asset, and today holds a portfolio of over 195 royalties, streams and similar interests. OR Royalties' portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, the 3-5% net smelter return royalty on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited's Canadian Malartic Complex, one of the world's largest gold mines.

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