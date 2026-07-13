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Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
Osisko Gold Royalties logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus analyst rating of "Moderate Buy" from six covering analysts, with an average 1-year target price of C$57.75.
  • Stifel Nicolaus recently raised its price target on the stock from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and reiterated a buy rating.
  • Insiders have recently sold shares, while the stock was trading at C$41.48, below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages; the company last reported quarterly EPS of C$0.56 on revenue of C$142.97 million.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Osisko Gold Royalties.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$57.75.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.99, for a total transaction of C$254,950.00. Also, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.85, for a total transaction of C$807,750.00. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of OR stock opened at C$41.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.95. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$36.91 and a 12-month high of C$65.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.85.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$142.97 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 82.42%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

OR Royalties is a precious metals royalty and streaming company focused on Tier-1 mining jurisdictions defined as Canada, the United States, and Australia. OR Royalties commenced activities in June 2014 with a single producing asset, and today holds a portfolio of over 195 royalties, streams and similar interests. OR Royalties' portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, the 3-5% net smelter return royalty on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited's Canadian Malartic Complex, one of the world's largest gold mines.

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Analyst Recommendations for Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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