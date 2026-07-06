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Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Given Average Recommendation of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 6, 2026
Oxford Industries logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Oxford Industries has a consensus analyst rating of "Reduce" from eight covering firms, with one sell and seven hold ratings. The average 12-month price target is $40.00.
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of $1.39, topping estimates, while revenue came in roughly in line at $391.4 million. Oxford also issued FY2026 guidance of $2.30 to $2.70 EPS and Q2 2026 guidance of $1.20 to $1.40.
  • Oxford declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, equal to an annualized yield of about 8.0%. CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III also bought 2,500 shares, increasing his ownership by about 9.03%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Reduce" from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several research firms recently commented on OXM. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oxford Industries from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OXM

Oxford Industries Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $34.94 on Monday. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $51.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.68 million, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company's fifty day moving average price is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.14.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The textile maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $391.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.76 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. The firm's revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Oxford Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%. Oxford Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -106.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 2,500 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.90 per share, with a total value of $92,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 30,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,380. This represents a 9.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,762 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $25,813,000 after acquiring an additional 45,535 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Oxford Industries by 6.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 595,107 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $24,126,000 after purchasing an additional 33,871 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,502 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 32,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 442,334 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $17,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,738 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $11,552,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company's stock.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, incorporated in 1942 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of high-quality men's and women's lifestyle apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio features a mix of owned brands and licensed partnerships that span casual, resort and performance categories. Key owned brands include Tommy Bahama, renowned for its island-inspired menswear and women's sportswear, and Southern Tide, which offers coastal-focused clothing and footwear.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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