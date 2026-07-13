Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Shares Up 4.4% - Here's What Happened

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.12 and last traded at $38.35. 11,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 382,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.75.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research raised Oxford Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries Price Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average is $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.66 million, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The textile maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $391.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.76 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. The firm's revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Oxford Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Oxford Industries's payout ratio is currently -106.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oxford Industries news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 2,500 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.90 per share, with a total value of $92,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 30,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,114,380. This trade represents a 9.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,507 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Oxford Industries by 127.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,812 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, incorporated in 1942 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of high-quality men's and women's lifestyle apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio features a mix of owned brands and licensed partnerships that span casual, resort and performance categories. Key owned brands include Tommy Bahama, renowned for its island-inspired menswear and women's sportswear, and Southern Tide, which offers coastal-focused clothing and footwear.

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