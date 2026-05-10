Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,631.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXIG. Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 2,600 target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,675 to GBX 2,900 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 2,590 price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,400 to GBX 2,700 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th.

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Oxford Instruments Price Performance

Shares of LON:OXIG opened at GBX 2,960.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,632.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,332.93. Oxford Instruments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,682 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,038. The firm has a market cap of £1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.90, a P/E/G ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

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