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Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
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Key Points

  • Oxford Instruments has a consensus analyst rating of "Moderate Buy", based on coverage from six analysts: five buys and one hold.
  • The average 12-month price target from analysts is GBX 2,631.67, with recent broker notes mostly maintaining or raising bullish targets.
  • The stock last traded at GBX 2,960.24, near its 52-week high of GBX 3,038, and the company has a market cap of £1.64 billion.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,631.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXIG. Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 2,600 target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,675 to GBX 2,900 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 2,590 price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,400 to GBX 2,700 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments Price Performance

Shares of LON:OXIG opened at GBX 2,960.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,632.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,332.93. Oxford Instruments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,682 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,038. The firm has a market cap of £1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.90, a P/E/G ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

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Analyst Recommendations for Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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