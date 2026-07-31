Oxford Square Capital Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 27.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 175.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

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Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance

OXSQ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. 3,458,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,857. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.38. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 92.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Oxford Square Capital news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 144,703 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $166,408.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 2,201,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,700.85. The trade was a 7.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 144,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $166,409.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,417,193 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,779,771.95. This represents a 6.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 6.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Square Capital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXSQ. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 6.44% of the company's stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. NASDAQ: OXSQ is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. Chartered as a closed-end management investment company, Oxford Square Capital seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in secured loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments. The firm targets businesses with established cash flows, offering tailored capital structures designed to support growth, recapitalizations and acquisitions.

The company's investment strategy focuses on senior secured first-lien and second-lien loans, subordinated debt and preferred and common equity stakes.

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