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Oxford Square Capital Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Oxford Square Capital logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Oxford Square Capital declared a monthly dividend of $0.035 per share, payable November 30 to shareholders of record November 16. The dividend implies an annualized yield of approximately 27.1%, but the company’s 175% payout ratio indicates earnings do not currently cover the distribution.
  • OXSQ shares rose to $1.55 in Friday trading, while the company reported quarterly EPS of $0.05, exceeding analysts’ $0.04 consensus estimate. The stock remains well below its one-year high of $2.42.
  • Company insiders recently increased their holdings, with the CEO and COO each purchasing roughly 144,700 shares at $1.15 per share. Insiders own 6.50% of Oxford Square Capital, while institutional investors own 6.44%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 27.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 175.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance

OXSQ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. 3,458,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,857. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.38. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 92.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Oxford Square Capital news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 144,703 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $166,408.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 2,201,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,700.85. The trade was a 7.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 144,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $166,409.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,417,193 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,779,771.95. This represents a 6.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 6.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Square Capital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXSQ. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 6.44% of the company's stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. NASDAQ: OXSQ is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. Chartered as a closed-end management investment company, Oxford Square Capital seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in secured loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments. The firm targets businesses with established cash flows, offering tailored capital structures designed to support growth, recapitalizations and acquisitions.

The company's investment strategy focuses on senior secured first-lien and second-lien loans, subordinated debt and preferred and common equity stakes.

See Also

Dividend History for Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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