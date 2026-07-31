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Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Oxford Square Capital logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Oxford Square Capital declared a monthly dividend of $0.035 per share, payable December 31 to shareholders of record on December 17; the dividend carries a reported 27.1% annualized yield.
  • The dividend may be difficult to sustain: the company’s payout ratio is 175%, and its dividend has declined by an average of 0.1% annually over the past three years.
  • OXSQ shares rose 7.6% to $1.55, while analyst sentiment remained negative, with the stock carrying a consensus “Sell” rating.
  • Five stocks we like better than Oxford Square Capital.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 27.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 175.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Oxford Square Capital Stock Up 7.6%

Shares of OXSQ traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. 3,458,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,857. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $144.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 92.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Oxford Square Capital from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Weiss Ratings cut Oxford Square Capital from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Report on Oxford Square Capital

About Oxford Square Capital

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. NASDAQ: OXSQ is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. Chartered as a closed-end management investment company, Oxford Square Capital seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in secured loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments. The firm targets businesses with established cash flows, offering tailored capital structures designed to support growth, recapitalizations and acquisitions.

The company's investment strategy focuses on senior secured first-lien and second-lien loans, subordinated debt and preferred and common equity stakes.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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