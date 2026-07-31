Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 27.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 175.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

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Oxford Square Capital Stock Up 7.6%

Shares of OXSQ traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. 3,458,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,857. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $144.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 92.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Oxford Square Capital from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Weiss Ratings cut Oxford Square Capital from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Report on Oxford Square Capital

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. NASDAQ: OXSQ is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. Chartered as a closed-end management investment company, Oxford Square Capital seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in secured loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments. The firm targets businesses with established cash flows, offering tailored capital structures designed to support growth, recapitalizations and acquisitions.

The company's investment strategy focuses on senior secured first-lien and second-lien loans, subordinated debt and preferred and common equity stakes.

Further Reading

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