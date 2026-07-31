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Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Oxford Square Capital logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Oxford Square Capital declared a monthly dividend of $0.035 per share, payable December 31 to shareholders of record on December 17. The dividend implies a 27.1% yield, with the ex-dividend date also set for December 17.
  • The dividend appears financially strained: Oxford Square’s payout ratio is 175%, meaning earnings alone currently do not cover the payment. Dividends have also declined by an average of 0.1% annually over the past three years.
  • Shares rose 7.6% to $1.55, while the company reported quarterly EPS of $0.05, beating estimates by $0.01. Despite the earnings beat, the stock carries a consensus “Sell” rating from analysts.
  • Interested in Oxford Square Capital? Here are five stocks we like better.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Oxford Square Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 175.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Oxford Square Capital Stock Up 7.6%

Shares of OXSQ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.55. 3,458,532 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.38. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.42.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 92.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OXSQ shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Square Capital presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OXSQ

About Oxford Square Capital

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. NASDAQ: OXSQ is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. Chartered as a closed-end management investment company, Oxford Square Capital seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in secured loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments. The firm targets businesses with established cash flows, offering tailored capital structures designed to support growth, recapitalizations and acquisitions.

The company's investment strategy focuses on senior secured first-lien and second-lien loans, subordinated debt and preferred and common equity stakes.

See Also

Dividend History for Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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