PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.4167.

PCAR has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded PACCAR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on PACCAR from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on PACCAR from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $119.00 price objective on PACCAR and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 9,258 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $1,200,762.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 258,566 shares in the company, valued at $33,536,010.20. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 79,076 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total value of $10,115,401.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,656 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,433,195.52. This trade represents a 69.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 133,105 shares of company stock worth $16,869,046 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $128.31 on Tuesday. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $84.65 and a twelve month high of $131.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.35%.The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company's products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR's core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

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