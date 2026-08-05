Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) President Thomas Hassfurther Sells 8,797 Shares

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) President Thomas Hassfurther sold 8,797 shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 209,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,958,178. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

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Packaging Corporation of America Stock Up 0.7%

PKG traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $257.31. 271,839 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,160. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12-month low of $191.13 and a 12-month high of $258.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.74 and a 200 day moving average of $224.53.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.49 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm's revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.910-2.910 EPS. Analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Packaging Corporation of America's payout ratio is 77.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Packaging Corporation of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $242.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $241.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Corporation of America currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PKG

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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