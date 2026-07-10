Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

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A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Packaging Corporation of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $256.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $229.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Corporation of America has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $224.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52 week low of $189.03 and a 52 week high of $249.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.97.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.04%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS. Research analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Corporation of America

In other news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total transaction of $2,011,463.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 473,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at $102,811,258.80. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Corporation of America

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Corporation of America during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Baring Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,926 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $12,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,203 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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