PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS) Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Analysts

PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PACS. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on PACS Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PACS Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on PACS Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded PACS Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joshua Jergensen sold 36,335 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $1,245,563.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 2,667,347 shares in the company, valued at $91,436,655.16. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of PACS Group by 76.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,859,070 shares of the company's stock worth $25,525,000 after purchasing an additional 806,446 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PACS Group during the second quarter valued at about $533,000. American Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in PACS Group during the third quarter valued at about $686,000. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in PACS Group by 57.6% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 84,028 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 30,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PACS Group by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,147,815 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,455,000 after buying an additional 1,035,747 shares in the last quarter.

PACS Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PACS opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. PACS Group has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.09.

PACS Group Company Profile

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

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