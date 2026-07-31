Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Citizens Jmp from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp's target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.72% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pagaya Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of Pagaya Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Texas Capital upgraded Pagaya Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $35.00.

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Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:PGY opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 5.32. Pagaya Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The company's 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.99.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 22nd. The company reported ($40.85) EPS for the quarter. Pagaya Technologies had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 7.39%.The business had revenue of $91.63 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pagaya Technologies

In other Pagaya Technologies news, insider Evangelos Perros sold 11,558 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $187,586.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 131,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,041.43. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Cory Vieira sold 2,140 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $32,121.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 18,179 shares in the company, valued at $272,866.79. This trade represents a 10.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,090 shares of company stock worth $923,764. 41.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pagaya Technologies by 2,722.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 294,878 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,288 shares of the company's stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,262,413 shares of the company's stock worth $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 961,944 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,705,245 shares of the company's stock worth $17,871,000 after purchasing an additional 359,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,909 shares of the company's stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Pagaya Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Pagaya Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pagaya reported second-quarter EPS of $1.07, well above analyst expectations, while revenue reached $387.04 million—15.1% higher than a year earlier and above the roughly $356.5 million consensus estimate. Pagaya Technologies earnings report

Pagaya reported second-quarter EPS of $1.07, well above analyst expectations, while revenue reached $387.04 million—15.1% higher than a year earlier and above the roughly $356.5 million consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Record network volume and increased loan processing showed that Pagaya’s AI lending platform is attracting more business. Although the company earned less per dollar processed, substantially higher volume helped produce sharply stronger profits and record net income. PYMNTS earnings article

Record network volume and increased loan processing showed that Pagaya’s AI lending platform is attracting more business. Although the company earned less per dollar processed, substantially higher volume helped produce sharply stronger profits and record net income. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year 2026 net income guidance, reinforcing the view that Pagaya’s operating scale and expanding product adoption are improving profitability. Pagaya second-quarter results release

Management raised its full-year 2026 net income guidance, reinforcing the view that Pagaya’s operating scale and expanding product adoption are improving profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary before the report pointed to PGY’s discounted valuation as a potential attraction for value-oriented investors, though valuation remains dependent on continued earnings growth. Zacks valuation analysis

Analyst commentary before the report pointed to PGY’s discounted valuation as a potential attraction for value-oriented investors, though valuation remains dependent on continued earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Pagaya forecast third-quarter revenue of $370 million to $390 million, below the $396.4 million consensus estimate, and narrowed full-year revenue guidance to $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion versus expectations near $1.5 billion. This softer revenue outlook could limit the stock’s upside despite the strong quarter. Yahoo Finance Pagaya earnings article

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies is a financial technology company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to the credit and asset management industries. Through its proprietary data-driven platform, Pagaya analyzes vast datasets from consumer credit portfolios to build predictive risk models, enabling institutional investors to gain access to alternative credit products. The company’s solutions streamline underwriting, optimize portfolio construction and facilitate the efficient securitization of consumer loans, credit card receivables and other asset classes.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York, Pagaya has expanded its operations to serve financial institutions and asset managers primarily in the United States.

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