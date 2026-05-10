Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Shares of Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPGPF. Investec lowered Pagegroup from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup cut Pagegroup from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

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Pagegroup Stock Performance

MPGPF stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. Pagegroup has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $4.09. The business's 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92.

About Pagegroup

PageGroup plc OTCMKTS: MPGPF is a global recruitment firm headquartered in Weybridge, Surrey, United Kingdom. The company specializes in matching professionals with permanent, contract and interim positions across a diverse range of industry sectors. Through its well-established brands—most notably Michael Page, Page Personnel and Page Executive—PageGroup delivers tailored staffing solutions to both large multinational corporations and small to medium-sized enterprises.

PageGroup's core services include specialist recruitment for finance and accounting, technology and digital, legal, human resources, marketing and sales, manufacturing and supply chain, and executive search.

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