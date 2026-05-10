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Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
Pagegroup logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Pagegroup has a consensus analyst rating of "Reduce", based on coverage from six analysts. Two analysts rate it a sell and four rate it a hold.
  • Recent broker updates have been negative, with Investec downgrading the stock from buy to hold and Citigroup cutting it from buy to neutral.
  • The stock opened at $2.82, near its 1-year low of $2.78 and below its 1-year high of $4.09, indicating weak recent performance.
  • Five stocks we like better than Pagegroup.

Shares of Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPGPF. Investec lowered Pagegroup from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup cut Pagegroup from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

View Our Latest Analysis on MPGPF

Pagegroup Stock Performance

MPGPF stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. Pagegroup has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $4.09. The business's 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92.

About Pagegroup

(Get Free Report)

PageGroup plc OTCMKTS: MPGPF is a global recruitment firm headquartered in Weybridge, Surrey, United Kingdom. The company specializes in matching professionals with permanent, contract and interim positions across a diverse range of industry sectors. Through its well-established brands—most notably Michael Page, Page Personnel and Page Executive—PageGroup delivers tailored staffing solutions to both large multinational corporations and small to medium-sized enterprises.

PageGroup's core services include specialist recruitment for finance and accounting, technology and digital, legal, human resources, marketing and sales, manufacturing and supply chain, and executive search.

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Analyst Recommendations for Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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