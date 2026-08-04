PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.3890 per share and revenue of $1.0019 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $642.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $952.64 million. On average, analysts expect PagSeguro Digital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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PagSeguro Digital Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:PAGS traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,161. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a "hold" rating and a $10.40 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut PagSeguro Digital from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.98.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PAGS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Da Silva Ricardo Dutra sold 25,000 shares of PagSeguro Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 150,945 shares of the company's stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 34,787 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,279 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $529,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,684 shares of the company's stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 25,946 shares of the company's stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company's stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a Brazil-based financial technology company that specializes in digital payment solutions for merchants and consumers. Through its online platform and a suite of physical point-of-sale devices, the company enables businesses of all sizes to accept credit and debit cards, process e-commerce transactions, and manage payments via QR codes and digital wallets. In addition to payment acceptance, PagSeguro offers prepaid accounts, funds transfers, and working-capital credit lines designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio includes portable card readers, countertop terminals, and mobile point-of-sale devices that connect via Bluetooth or cellular networks.

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