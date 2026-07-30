Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Receives "Buy" Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $225.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price target suggests a potential upside of 82.93% from the stock's current price.

PLTR has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $189.88.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $123.00 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $130.96 and its 200-day moving average is $141.20. The company has a market capitalization of $294.87 billion, a PE ratio of 138.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $106.37 and a 12-month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $255,680.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 55,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,803,520. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $83,562,180. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785 over the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $5,149,641,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,574,111,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 277.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,446,959 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,528,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock worth $18,471,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,771 shares during the period. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 917.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 6,585,630 shares of the company's stock worth $1,170,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938,343 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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