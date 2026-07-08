Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Down 1.6% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) were down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $126.71 and last traded at $132.22. 40,289,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 47,598,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.37.

Specifically, insider Shyam Sankar sold 150,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $19,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 599,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,986,870. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,562,180. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. UBS Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. President Capital upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark cut Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $190.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palantir expanded its commercial footprint in Latin America by signing Mexico’s largest insurer, GNP Seguros, as its first publicly announced commercial customer in the region, reinforcing growth beyond government work. Article Title

Palantir expanded its commercial footprint in Latin America by signing Mexico’s largest insurer, GNP Seguros, as its first publicly announced commercial customer in the region, reinforcing growth beyond government work. Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson upgraded Palantir to Buy and lifted its price target, adding to bullish sentiment and supporting the case for further upside despite the stock’s recent volatility. Article Title

DA Davidson upgraded Palantir to Buy and lifted its price target, adding to bullish sentiment and supporting the case for further upside despite the stock’s recent volatility. Positive Sentiment: Palantir also announced a partnership with SNP to accelerate secure SAP transformations, which could deepen its role in large enterprise technology projects. Article Title

Palantir also announced a partnership with SNP to accelerate secure SAP transformations, which could deepen its role in large enterprise technology projects. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary remains constructive, with articles arguing Palantir’s sovereign AI and defense positioning continue to attract investors even after a sharp pullback. Article Title

Some commentary remains constructive, with articles arguing Palantir’s sovereign AI and defense positioning continue to attract investors even after a sharp pullback. Negative Sentiment: Market reports say Palantir is sliding as AI software stocks come under pressure, with concerns about slower AI adoption, insider selling, and a broader rotation away from expensive growth names. Article Title

Market reports say Palantir is sliding as AI software stocks come under pressure, with concerns about slower AI adoption, insider selling, and a broader rotation away from expensive growth names. Negative Sentiment: Additional pressure came from Financial Times/Barron’s coverage highlighting political scrutiny of Palantir’s government contracts, including concern that this could affect a major part of the business. Article Title

Additional pressure came from Financial Times/Barron’s coverage highlighting political scrutiny of Palantir’s government contracts, including concern that this could affect a major part of the business. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales by senior executive Shyam Sankar also added to the cautious tone, as investors often view heavy insider selling as a warning sign when valuation is already elevated. Article Title

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $316.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.27 and a 200 day moving average of $147.37.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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