Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Down 6.1% - Time to Sell?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) was down 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $117.89 and last traded at $123.53. 43,045,144 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 46,154,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.53.

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Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark lowered shares of Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "underperform" rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $189.88.

View Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 6.1%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.48 and a 200-day moving average of $141.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Palantir Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $80,535.68. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,444,607.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock valued at $150,247,785. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $315,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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