Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Price Down 4.4% - Here's What Happened

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $128.75 and last traded at $130.05. 54,506,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 49,648,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.00.

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Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Freedom Capital raised Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. William Blair raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $195.16.

Read Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 4.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $311.04 billion, a PE ratio of 146.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. The firm's fifty day moving average is $145.58 and its 200-day moving average is $160.69.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $22,465,494.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $85,953,343.92. This trade represents a 20.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total value of $65,956,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $860,507,475.24. This represents a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,029,479 shares of company stock worth $137,685,797 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 71,134 shares of the company's stock worth $10,406,000 after buying an additional 12,861 shares in the last quarter. Wiregrass Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wiregrass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company's stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,720,293 shares of the company's stock worth $251,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telligent Fund LP raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.5% in the first quarter. Telligent Fund LP now owns 22,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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