Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Trading Down 6.1% - Should You Sell?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $123.45 and last traded at $124.57. 37,972,780 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 46,576,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.66.

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Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palantir continues to show powerful growth momentum, with Q1 2026 revenue up 85% year over year to $1.63 billion and U.S. commercial revenue up 133%, reinforcing the company’s AI-driven demand story. Article title

Palantir continues to show powerful growth momentum, with Q1 2026 revenue up 85% year over year to $1.63 billion and U.S. commercial revenue up 133%, reinforcing the company’s AI-driven demand story. Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent analyses highlight that Palantir may still have upside based on fair-value estimates and its expanding secure AI platform, suggesting the long-term bull case remains intact. Article title

Multiple recent analyses highlight that Palantir may still have upside based on fair-value estimates and its expanding secure AI platform, suggesting the long-term bull case remains intact. Positive Sentiment: Investor attention is also building ahead of Palantir’s next earnings report, with options pricing implying a sizable post-earnings move that could benefit the stock if results and guidance beat expectations. Article title

Investor attention is also building ahead of Palantir’s next earnings report, with options pricing implying a sizable post-earnings move that could benefit the stock if results and guidance beat expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage around Palantir’s valuation remains split, with some analysts arguing the stock is still below fair value while others say the premium multiple leaves little room for error. Article title

Coverage around Palantir’s valuation remains split, with some analysts arguing the stock is still below fair value while others say the premium multiple leaves little room for error. Negative Sentiment: The biggest near-term pressure appears to be scrutiny of Palantir’s UK NHS data contract, which is adding headline risk and weighing on sentiment alongside ongoing concerns that the stock’s valuation is too rich. Article title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PLTR. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. President Capital upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.50 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Phillip Securities increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $190.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 6.1%

The business's 50 day moving average is $132.09 and its 200-day moving average is $143.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,330,093.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 375,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,047,921.68. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,674,818.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 199,759 shares in the company, valued at $27,175,214.36. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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