Palisade Bio (PALI) Expected to Post Earnings on Monday

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Palisade Bio to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Palisade Bio alerts: Sign Up

Palisade Bio Price Performance

Shares of PALI stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90. Palisade Bio has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $328.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Transactions at Palisade Bio

In other Palisade Bio news, Director Robert Jr. Baltera bought 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 461,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,331.84. The trade was a 5.72% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mitchell Lawrence Jones sold 51,880 shares of Palisade Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $106,354.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 94,009 shares in the company, valued at $192,718.45. The trade was a 35.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders acquired 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $250,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palisade Bio

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Palisade Bio by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,669 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palisade Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Palisade Bio during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PALI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Palisade Bio from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Palisade Bio in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Palisade Bio to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Palisade Bio from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palisade Bio currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $9.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio Company Profile

Palisade Bio, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on pioneering localized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. The company leverages a proprietary prodrug platform designed to activate therapeutic agents selectively within the tumor microenvironment or sites of inflammation. Its core strategy centers on stimulating the innate immune system via toll‐like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonism to drive targeted immune responses while minimizing systemic exposure and toxicity.

The company’s lead product candidate, PDS0108, is an intratumoral TLR9 agonist prodrug currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palisade Bio, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palisade Bio wasn't on the list.

While Palisade Bio currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here