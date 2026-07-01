Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) CAO Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) CAO Josh Paul sold 900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 79,644 shares in the company, valued at $27,477,180. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

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Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW traded up $11.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $352.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,231,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,384,053. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.12. The company has a market cap of $286.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.56, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.57 and a 52-week high of $358.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.Palo Alto Networks's revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $222.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $316.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks to $420 from $325 and kept an overweight rating, signaling more upside potential. Benzinga report on Wells Fargo target raise

Wells Fargo raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks to $420 from $325 and kept an overweight rating, signaling more upside potential. Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane lifted its target to $380 from $330 and reiterated an outperform rating, adding to the bullish analyst backdrop. MarketScreener report on BNP Paribas target raise

BNP Paribas Exane lifted its target to $380 from $330 and reiterated an outperform rating, adding to the bullish analyst backdrop. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Palo Alto Networks’ strong fiscal Q3 2026 results, with revenue and ARR beats reinforcing the company’s growth story and helping sustain investor enthusiasm. Insider Monkey article on PANW momentum

Recent coverage highlighted Palo Alto Networks’ strong fiscal Q3 2026 results, with revenue and ARR beats reinforcing the company’s growth story and helping sustain investor enthusiasm. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary also notes PANW has surged sharply this year on AI security demand, but its elevated valuation means some investors may question how much upside is already priced in. Zacks article on PANW valuation

Market commentary also notes PANW has surged sharply this year on AI security demand, but its elevated valuation means some investors may question how much upside is already priced in. Negative Sentiment: Director Aparna Bawa disclosed two insider sales totaling 922 shares, which may modestly weigh on sentiment even though the transactions are small relative to her overall holdings. SEC filing for insider sales

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. South Plains Financial Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,310 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,938 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,227 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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