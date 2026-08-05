Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Trading Down 1% - What's Next?

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) fell 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $362.22 and last traded at $362.66. Approximately 5,518,779 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 8,936,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $366.34.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Palo Alto Networks from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Arete Research boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $185.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $160.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector outperform" rating and set a $320.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $333.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.0%

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $311.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.26, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.56, for a total transaction of $1,447,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 145,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,058,590. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 20,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $5,598,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,598,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,239 shares of company stock valued at $27,174,360. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allied Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Palo Alto Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palo Alto Networks wasn't on the list.

While Palo Alto Networks currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here