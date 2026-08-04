Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.35), Zacks reports.

Here are the key takeaways from Palvella Therapeutics' conference call:

QTORIN rapamycin’s NDA remains on track for completion in the second half of 2026, with potential FDA approval in the first half of 2027. FDA granted rolling review, supported by the product’s Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations.

for completion in the second half of 2026, with potential FDA approval in the first half of 2027. FDA granted rolling review, supported by the product’s Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations. The company highlighted strong phase III SELVA results in microcystic lymphatic malformations, including improvement in 95% of patients at week 24 and a favorable safety profile. Palvella plans to pursue a broad label that includes pediatric patients and is targeting a potential first-line therapy.

Palvella is expanding its commercial infrastructure ahead of a potential launch, including increasing its planned sales force to approximately 40 representatives, building medical affairs and patient-support teams, and engaging more than 200 of 400 targeted clinics.

The pipeline continues to advance, with a phase III study in cutaneous venous malformations expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026, a phase II angiokeratoma study already underway, and a phase II DSAP study expected to start in the fourth quarter. The company expects additional QTORIN program announcements later this year.

FDA did not grant Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the cutaneous venous malformation program based on the initial 12-week data package. Palvella plans to resubmit using 24-week efficacy results and qualitative patient data, while increased commercial and medical investments raised expected 2026 cash expenses to approximately $85 million-$95 million.

Get Palvella Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Palvella Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1%

NASDAQ:PVLA traded up $4.31 on Tuesday, hitting $145.09. The stock had a trading volume of 40,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,049. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $130.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.75 and a beta of -0.17. Palvella Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $161.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PVLA shares. Chardan Capital raised Palvella Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Palvella Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $207.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PVLA

Insider Buying and Selling at Palvella Therapeutics

In related news, COO Kathleen Goin sold 4,302 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total value of $476,360.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 2,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $238,512.42. This trade represents a 66.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palvella Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 332 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Palvella Therapeutics by 108,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,245 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 40.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palvella Therapeutics

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: PVLA is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company devoted to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for immunological and inflammatory diseases. The company employs a proprietary small‐molecule and biologics platform to identify and modulate key molecular pathways that drive neutrophil‐ and complement‐mediated inflammation, aiming to deliver targeted treatment options for patients with significant unmet medical needs.

Palvella's pipeline comprises several preclinical assets designed to address both prevalent chronic inflammatory conditions and rare autoinflammatory syndromes.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palvella Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palvella Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Palvella Therapeutics currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here