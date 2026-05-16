Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $88.00 price target on Pan American Silver and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Securities raised Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PAAS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 51.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,142,060 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,748,355,000 after buying an additional 15,405,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,465,779 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $905,513,000 after purchasing an additional 274,168 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,462,912 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $560,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037,311 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,898,397 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $383,365,000 after purchasing an additional 882,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,307,777 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $378,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438,478 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $69.99.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 31.66%.Pan American Silver's revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Pan American Silver's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

More Pan American Silver News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pan American Silver this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank reiterated an Outperform rating and $64 price target, while nudging up estimates for FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030. PAAS stock page

Scotiabank reiterated an rating and price target, while nudging up estimates for FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030. Positive Sentiment: National Bank Financial raised forecasts for several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030, with particularly large increases to longer-term earnings expectations. PAAS stock page

National Bank Financial raised forecasts for several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030, with particularly large increases to longer-term earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Edison Investment Research also lifted its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates, adding to the overall positive analyst trend. PAAS stock page

Edison Investment Research also lifted its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates, adding to the overall positive analyst trend. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage continues to show a mixed but generally constructive analyst backdrop, with some firms already pricing in earnings above consensus and others only modestly above current estimates.

Recent coverage continues to show a mixed but generally constructive analyst backdrop, with some firms already pricing in earnings above consensus and others only modestly above current estimates. Negative Sentiment: Despite the analyst upgrades, PAAS has also been under pressure from a pullback in silver prices and ongoing operational-risk headlines in Mexico, which may be capping near-term upside. Article on silver pullback and Mexico risk

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. NYSE: PAAS is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

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