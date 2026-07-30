Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.4286.

PAAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

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Pan American Silver Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE PAAS opened at $42.50 on Thursday. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $69.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company's revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Pan American Silver's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 574.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,518 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 16,626 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 31.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,499,343 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,728,000 after acquiring an additional 360,283 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at $1,272,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 53.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company's stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. NYSE: PAAS is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

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