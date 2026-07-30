Papa John's International (PZZA) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $481.5930 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $478.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.51 million. Papa John's International had a net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Papa John's International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Papa John's International Price Performance

PZZA opened at $30.59 on Thursday. Papa John's International has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.22.

Papa John's International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Papa John's International's payout ratio is presently 221.69%.

Institutional Trading of Papa John's International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Papa John's International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John's International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Papa John's International during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Papa John's International during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John's International during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PZZA shares. Weiss Ratings cut Papa John's International from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Papa John's International from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Papa John's International in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John's International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Papa John's International in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Papa John's International presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PZZA

Papa John's International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc is a leading American pizza restaurant chain known for its focus on high-quality ingredients and consistent product offerings. Founded in 1984 by John Schnatter in Jeffersonville, Indiana, the company has grown to operate thousands of restaurants across the United States and in more than 40 international markets. Papa John's restaurants are primarily franchised, supported by a network of corporate-owned outlets that together drive brand standards, operational guidance and marketing efforts.

The core menu at Papa John's centers on a variety of hand-tossed and pan pizzas made with a signature stone-baked crust and topped with real cheese, vine-ripened tomato sauce and premium meats and vegetables.

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