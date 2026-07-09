Parabilis Medicines (NASDAQ:PBLS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Parabilis Medicines (NASDAQ:PBLS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

PBLS has been the topic of several other reports. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Parabilis Medicines in a report on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Parabilis Medicines in a research report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Parabilis Medicines to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Parabilis Medicines in a research report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised Parabilis Medicines to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $41.67.

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Parabilis Medicines Price Performance

PBLS stock opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. Parabilis Medicines has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $34.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Guy Levy purchased 500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,027,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,540,000. This trade represents a 94.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Sebulsky purchased 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 12,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired a total of 530,000 shares of company stock worth $10,723,528 over the last three months.

Trending Headlines about Parabilis Medicines

Here are the key news stories impacting Parabilis Medicines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lifesci Capital upgraded Parabilis Medicines to Strong-Buy , signaling increased confidence in the company’s outlook and supporting the stock’s recent strength. Lifesci Capital upgrade report

Lifesci Capital upgraded Parabilis Medicines to , signaling increased confidence in the company’s outlook and supporting the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $40.00 price target , suggesting upside potential and helping boost investor sentiment. Guggenheim coverage report

Guggenheim initiated coverage with a rating and a , suggesting upside potential and helping boost investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America and Leerink Partners also began analyst coverage, adding to the positive Wall Street attention around PBLS. Bank of America coverage Leerink Partners coverage

Bank of America and Leerink Partners also began analyst coverage, adding to the positive Wall Street attention around PBLS. Neutral Sentiment: Lifesci Capital also published a full set of earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027, including expected losses for most quarters and fiscal years. While these forecasts provide more visibility, they do not appear to be a fresh catalyst by themselves. PBLS analyst estimates

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