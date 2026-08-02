Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

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PRMRF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PRMRF

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PRMRF stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 81.16 and a beta of 0.63. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The business's fifty day moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average is $20.42.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $164.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $119.34 million. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources. The company's operations span acquisition of acreage, drilling and completion activities, reservoir optimization and production marketing, with a focus on upstream activities. Paramount also holds a portfolio of royalty interests that generate recurring cash flows from production by third parties.

Paramount's core operating regions are located within the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, primarily in Alberta and northeastern British Columbia.

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