Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Benchmark from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Benchmark's price target would suggest a potential upside of 83.42% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PSKY. UBS Group set a $18.00 price target on shares of Paramount Skydance and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Skydance from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Skydance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Paramount Skydance from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Paramount Skydance in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $12.21.

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Paramount Skydance Price Performance

PSKY traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.72. The company's stock had a trading volume of 10,957,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,845,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. Paramount Skydance has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Paramount Skydance had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 2.08%.The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Skydance will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Skydance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSKY. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Skydance during the third quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,860,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter worth $735,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter worth $15,877,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company's stock.

More Paramount Skydance News

Here are the key news stories impacting Paramount Skydance this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. Paramount Skydance reported adjusted earnings of $0.18 per share versus the $0.15 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $6.91 billion. PSKY Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Paramount Skydance reported adjusted earnings of $0.18 per share versus the $0.15 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $6.91 billion. Positive Sentiment: Streaming momentum is improving. Paramount+ subscribers grew to nearly 82 million, with the company reporting its best-ever quarterly retention. Direct-to-consumer growth and a recovery in Studios helped offset continued weakness in traditional television. Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Paramount+ subscribers grew to nearly 82 million, with the company reporting its best-ever quarterly retention. Direct-to-consumer growth and a recovery in Studios helped offset continued weakness in traditional television. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year profit outlook. Paramount Skydance increased its 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance and issued third-quarter revenue guidance of $7.0 billion to $7.2 billion, roughly in line with or above analyst expectations. Cost discipline was also cited as a contributor to the improved outlook. Paramount Skydance Raises Full-Year Profit Guidance

Paramount Skydance increased its 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance and issued third-quarter revenue guidance of $7.0 billion to $7.2 billion, roughly in line with or above analyst expectations. Cost discipline was also cited as a contributor to the improved outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Management remains confident in the Warner Bros. Discovery deal. CEO David Ellison said Paramount is “absolutely open” to a settlement but believes it will prevail at trial, potentially preserving the strategic and financial benefits of the proposed acquisition. David Ellison Discusses Settlement and Trial

CEO David Ellison said Paramount is “absolutely open” to a settlement but believes it will prevail at trial, potentially preserving the strategic and financial benefits of the proposed acquisition. Negative Sentiment: The merger faces a lengthy antitrust challenge. A federal trial is scheduled for March 2027 after a coalition of states sued to block the transaction. The delay increases execution risk and could expose Paramount’s financial backers to more than $1 billion in potential payments to Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders. Antitrust Trial Over Paramount-Warner Merger

A federal trial is scheduled for March 2027 after a coalition of states sued to block the transaction. The delay increases execution risk and could expose Paramount’s financial backers to more than $1 billion in potential payments to Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders. Negative Sentiment: Linear television remains a structural weakness. Declining TV Media sales and difficult theatrical comparisons continue to weigh on Paramount’s results, leaving investors dependent on streaming growth, studio improvement and cost controls to offset the traditional-media deterioration. Paramount Skydance Reports Mixed Second-Quarter Results

Paramount Skydance Company Profile

Paramount Skydance Media Group Nasdaq: PSKY is a media and entertainment company created through the proposed combination of Paramount Global’s filmed entertainment and streaming operations with Skydance Media, a privately held content studio. The combined business will encompass the development, production and distribution of feature films, television programming and digital content, drawing on a library of legacy Paramount Pictures franchises alongside Skydance’s blockbuster tentpoles and animation slate.

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