Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.100-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

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Park-Ohio Stock Performance

Shares of PKOH traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.61. The company's stock had a trading volume of 56,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.18 million, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. Park-Ohio has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $42.27. The stock's 50-day moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.57 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Park-Ohio has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Park-Ohio's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PKOH shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Park-Ohio from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Park-Ohio from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $45.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on PKOH

Insider Activity at Park-Ohio

In related news, insider Robert D. Vilsack sold 2,290 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $87,981.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 184,249 shares in the company, valued at $7,078,846.58. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 69.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 377.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,699 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,920 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the second quarter worth $90,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp is a diversified industrial company that supplies engineered products and distribution services to a broad array of end markets. Through its two primary operating segments—Engineered Solutions and Supply Chain Solutions—the company delivers metal components, assemblies and value-added distribution tailored to energy, transportation, industrial and commercial applications.

The Engineered Solutions segment provides design, machining, fabrication and assembly of custom metal parts, including heat exchangers, welded assemblies, tubing products and precision-machined components.

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