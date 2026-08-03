Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Sets New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.46 and last traded at $41.1040, with a volume of 10949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.93.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Park-Ohio from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $586.87 million, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.56.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $413.90 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Park-Ohio has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Park-Ohio's dividend payout ratio is 29.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Park-Ohio

In other Park-Ohio news, insider Robert D. Vilsack sold 6,404 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $246,233.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 186,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,172,424.55. This trade represents a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,272,221 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,640,000 after acquiring an additional 156,890 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 837,015 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,699 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 512,601 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $10,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 435,605 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 21,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company's stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp is a diversified industrial company that supplies engineered products and distribution services to a broad array of end markets. Through its two primary operating segments—Engineered Solutions and Supply Chain Solutions—the company delivers metal components, assemblies and value-added distribution tailored to energy, transportation, industrial and commercial applications.

The Engineered Solutions segment provides design, machining, fabrication and assembly of custom metal parts, including heat exchangers, welded assemblies, tubing products and precision-machined components.

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