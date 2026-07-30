Parker-Hannifin (PH) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.27 per share and revenue of $5.5737 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.84 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.40 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The firm's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post $31 EPS for the current fiscal year and $34 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $951.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $120.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $929.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $937.50. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $692.02 and a 12-month high of $1,034.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $86,046,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 458,097 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $402,649,000 after purchasing an additional 110,118 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 22.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 459,326 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $320,825,000 after purchasing an additional 85,445 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 21,989.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,601 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $74,361,000 after purchasing an additional 84,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $61,527,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $1,100.00 to $1,060.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $980.00 to $950.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho set a $1,050.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore set a $1,064.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,027.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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